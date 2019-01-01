My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

nykaa

Indian Soon-to-be-Unicorns like Nykaa Marching Ahead to Join the Big League
Indian Unicorns

Indian Soon-to-be-Unicorns like Nykaa Marching Ahead to Join the Big League

Startups in India are marching at a sky-rocketing rate and will soon join the league of Unicorns
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Nykaa: Falguni Nayar's Billion-dollar Dream Turning Into Reality

Nykaa: Falguni Nayar's Billion-dollar Dream Turning Into Reality

Nykaa has changed the way India shops for beauty
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

By end of FY2018, Nykaa will have 17 offline stores and by next year, it is planning to set up 50 more stores
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read