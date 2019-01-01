My Queue

Square to Price Shares for IPO Today
Square to Price Shares for IPO Today

The company run by founder Jack Dorsey will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)

Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)

Plus: CitiGroup dips its toe in Bitcoin's pond and how Elon Musk's money is being used to protect AI from obliterating humanity.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
NYSE Says Software Problem Led to Trading Outage

NYSE Says Software Problem Led to Trading Outage

The nearly four-hour trading halt this week resulted from a technical problem that stemmed from new software rolled out.
Reuters | 1 min read
Coinbase Closes $75 Million VC Round, Largest-Ever for a Bitcoin Company

Coinbase Closes $75 Million VC Round, Largest-Ever for a Bitcoin Company

See? Bitcoin is not dead.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Alibaba Shares Soar Amid Record-Shattering IPO

Alibaba Shares Soar Amid Record-Shattering IPO

Initially priced at $68, shares of the Chinese tech titan opened at $92.70 this morning in what is officially the largest U.S.-based IPO of all time.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Taking No Chances, NYSE Holds Mock Twitter IPOs
Growth Strategies

Taking No Chances, NYSE Holds Mock Twitter IPOs

The New York Stock Exchange ran three trial IPOs this past weekend, seeking to prevent a repeat of Facebook's glitch-plagued Nasdaq debut.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read