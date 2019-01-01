There are no Videos in your queue.
Obama
The 17-year-old daughter of the president will concentrate on finishing her high school final exams before considering how to spend her gap year.
Is a background in business essential to running the country? Here are several former presidents who transitioned from the boardroom to the Oval Office.
Topics included entrepreneurship and climate change.
With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and designer Tory Burch were among the handful of entrepreneurs who met with President Obama today as he looks to bolster entrepreneurship throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Security
The 39th U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize winner has a bone to pick with the NSA.
Mobile
The White House is reportedly testing out Samsung and LG devices for use by President Obama and his staff.
Overtime
By making more workers eligible for overtime, the Obama Administration may be making the job market worse, not better.
Innovation
During a White House event for innovation in manufacturing, President Obama let the cat out of the bag. Or did he?
Selfie
The A-list studded photo surpassed President Obama's 'Four More Years' picture in under an hour.
Adobe and Prezi are the latest companies to join the White House's ConnectED initiative, which aims to get 99 percent of America's students connected to the Internet in the next 5 years.
FDA
The FDA's proposed new nutrition labels intend to make healthy shopping easier for families, saving on health-care costs in the long run.
Growth Strategies
President Obama moved to reduce bureaucratic processes from ‘days to minutes' for small and medium-sized businesses who export American-made goods and services.
Growth Strategies
By discounting the value of a four-year degree, President Obama misses a path to success clearly laid out in economic data.
Growth Strategies
A hike in the minimum wage could lead to as many as half a million job cuts, according to the nonpartisan analysis.
