My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Obama

Malia Obama Will Take a Gap Year, Then Head to Harvard
Obama

Malia Obama Will Take a Gap Year, Then Head to Harvard

The 17-year-old daughter of the president will concentrate on finishing her high school final exams before considering how to spend her gap year.
Reuters | 2 min read
8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs

8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs

Is a background in business essential to running the country? Here are several former presidents who transitioned from the boardroom to the Oval Office.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma

What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma

Topics included entrepreneurship and climate change.
Reuters | 3 min read
How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

With help from the White House and some savvy investors, low-income families now have access to healthy food options.
Jessica Pothering | 5 min read
Obama Rallies Dream Team of Entrepreneurs at White House

Obama Rallies Dream Team of Entrepreneurs at White House

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and designer Tory Burch were among the handful of entrepreneurs who met with President Obama today as he looks to bolster entrepreneurship throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Jimmy Carter: I Send Snail Mail for Fear of NSA Surveillance
Security

Jimmy Carter: I Send Snail Mail for Fear of NSA Surveillance

The 39th U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize winner has a bone to pick with the NSA.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Bye Bye BlackBerry: Which Smartphone Should President Obama Use Next?
Mobile

Bye Bye BlackBerry: Which Smartphone Should President Obama Use Next?

The White House is reportedly testing out Samsung and LG devices for use by President Obama and his staff.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How the New Obama Overtime Rules Will Squelch Opportunity
Overtime

How the New Obama Overtime Rules Will Squelch Opportunity

By making more workers eligible for overtime, the Obama Administration may be making the job market worse, not better.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
U.S. Army Developing a Real Live 'Iron Man' Suit
Innovation

U.S. Army Developing a Real Live 'Iron Man' Suit

During a White House event for innovation in manufacturing, President Obama let the cat out of the bag. Or did he?
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Ellen's Oscar Selfie Rapidly Becomes the Most Retweeted Image of All Time
Selfie

Ellen's Oscar Selfie Rapidly Becomes the Most Retweeted Image of All Time

The A-list studded photo surpassed President Obama's 'Four More Years' picture in under an hour.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Adobe, Apple, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Invest $1 Billion to Get Kids Online

Adobe, Apple, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Invest $1 Billion to Get Kids Online

Adobe and Prezi are the latest companies to join the White House's ConnectED initiative, which aims to get 99 percent of America's students connected to the Internet in the next 5 years.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
U.S. Nutrition Labels Get a Makeover, But New Version Won't Be Seen for Years
FDA

U.S. Nutrition Labels Get a Makeover, But New Version Won't Be Seen for Years

The FDA's proposed new nutrition labels intend to make healthy shopping easier for families, saving on health-care costs in the long run.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Obama Inks Executive Order to Streamline Import and Export Process for Businesses
Growth Strategies

Obama Inks Executive Order to Streamline Import and Export Process for Businesses

President Obama moved to reduce bureaucratic processes from ‘days to minutes' for small and medium-sized businesses who export American-made goods and services.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Actually, Mr. President, That Art History Degree Is Pretty Helpful
Growth Strategies

Actually, Mr. President, That Art History Degree Is Pretty Helpful

By discounting the value of a four-year degree, President Obama misses a path to success clearly laid out in economic data.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
CBO Says Raising Minimum Wage Will Lead to Job Cuts
Growth Strategies

CBO Says Raising Minimum Wage Will Lead to Job Cuts

A hike in the minimum wage could lead to as many as half a million job cuts, according to the nonpartisan analysis.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read