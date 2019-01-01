There are no Videos in your queue.
AHPs may be a good option for many small businesses, but they do have drawbacks.
Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
Health insurance turbulence shows little is for certain. Your team will appreciate you doing what you can to watch out for their well being.
Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Keep these three considerations in mind when you begin shopping around for health insurance plans.
The court's action avoided a possible 4-4 split that would have affirmed the lower-court rulings.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars in federal funds to provide subsidies under Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.
Compliance requirements begin this year. Do you have any idea what you're doing?
It's that time of year again for annual enrollment. As an employer, have you made a good decision?
While UnitedHealth said it may pull out of the unprofitable market, Aetna said its business has performed as expected and profitability could improve next year.
The Affordable Care Act requires complex calculations to avoid substantial penalties.
With employers facing new Affordable Care Act reporting requirements in 2016, one human-resources tech company is automating the process.
The court ruled that the federal subsidies that help people pay for their health plans are legal under the Affordable Care Act.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as
Obamacare, was signed into law on March 23, 2010 and represents one of the largest overhauls of the U.S. healthcare system since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s. The law’s purpose is to increase the availability, quality and affordability of health insurance, and will use mandates, subsidies and exchanges to help reduce costs to patients and the government.
