Obamacare

Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect
Health Insurance

Cautiously Navigating Association Health Plans: What Small Employers Can Expect

AHPs may be a good option for many small businesses, but they do have drawbacks.
Chas Rampenthal | 5 min read
Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams

Single-Payer Health Insurance Could Help Would-be Entrepreneurs Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Their Dreams

Universal health insurance would free skilled talent to form their own businesses, driving prosperity and entrepreneurial innovation.
Micha Kaufman | 4 min read
5 Ways to Improve Employee Care During an Uncertain Time

5 Ways to Improve Employee Care During an Uncertain Time

Health insurance turbulence shows little is for certain. Your team will appreciate you doing what you can to watch out for their well being.
Adam Goldberg | 5 min read
Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Should You Still Offer Health Insurance as a Benefit?

Workers and entrepreneurs are looking for answers about the health care law's uncertain future.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 8 min read
Companies in the Crosshairs?

Companies in the Crosshairs?

From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read

More From This Topic

3 Things Your Health-Insurance Broker Might Not Tell You About Open Enrollment
Affordable Care Act

3 Things Your Health-Insurance Broker Might Not Tell You About Open Enrollment

One of them could cost you thousands in fines.
Michael Stahl | 5 min read
3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance
Health Insurance

3 Things to Know About Buying Health Insurance

Keep these three considerations in mind when you begin shopping around for health insurance plans.
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 9 min read
Supreme Court Dodges Major Decision on Obamacare Birth Control
U.S. Supreme Court

Supreme Court Dodges Major Decision on Obamacare Birth Control

The court's action avoided a possible 4-4 split that would have affirmed the lower-court rulings.
Reuters | 4 min read
Republicans Win Obamacare Legal Challenge, Add to Insurer Concerns
Obamacare

Republicans Win Obamacare Legal Challenge, Add to Insurer Concerns

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars in federal funds to provide subsidies under Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.
Reuters | 4 min read
4 Steps Needed for Affordable Care Act Compliance in 2016
Affordable Care Act

4 Steps Needed for Affordable Care Act Compliance in 2016

Compliance requirements begin this year. Do you have any idea what you're doing?
Matt Straz | 4 min read
5 Tips for Selecting the Best Health Insurance Plan
Health Insurance

5 Tips for Selecting the Best Health Insurance Plan

It's that time of year again for annual enrollment. As an employer, have you made a good decision?
Jennifer Fitzgerald | 5 min read
Insurers Are Split on Obamacare Performance
Obamacare

Insurers Are Split on Obamacare Performance

While UnitedHealth said it may pull out of the unprofitable market, Aetna said its business has performed as expected and profitability could improve next year.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Looming Obamacare Obligations Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About
Employee Benefits

5 Looming Obamacare Obligations Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About

The Affordable Care Act requires complex calculations to avoid substantial penalties.
Tor Constantino | 6 min read
Zenefits Rolls Out Free Software to Help Businesses Comply With Health-Care Requirements
Zenefits

Zenefits Rolls Out Free Software to Help Businesses Comply With Health-Care Requirements

With employers facing new Affordable Care Act reporting requirements in 2016, one human-resources tech company is automating the process.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare Subsidies
Health Care

Supreme Court Upholds Obamacare Subsidies

The court ruled that the federal subsidies that help people pay for their health plans are legal under the Affordable Care Act.
Dan Mangan | 7 min read

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, was signed into law on March 23, 2010 and represents one of the largest overhauls of the U.S. healthcare system since the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in the 1960s. The law’s purpose is to increase the availability, quality and affordability of health insurance, and will use mandates, subsidies and exchanges to help reduce costs to patients and the government. 