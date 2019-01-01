There are no Videos in your queue.
Obituaries
Paul Allen
The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Honoring the Queen of Soul, who died on Thursday.
The fashion icon, 55, was found dead today after an apparent suicide.
The world-renowned astrophysicist left behind a thought-provoking legacy of wit and wisdom.
We all know what Hugh Hefner will be remembered for. What about your legacy?
More From This Topic
Inspirational Quotes
The controversial founder of the magazine that aimed to be a sophisticated publication where readers could find nude photos died at 91 yesterday.
Innovation
ALS, which killed Shepard, is the focus of entrepreneurs working in healthcare to rid us of this and lesser-known diseases.
Movies
The filmmaker died on Sunday after an aggressive battle with lung cancer.
Entrepreneurs
The adventurous businesswoman recently died at 107.
Innovators
The doctor came up with the ground-breaking technique in 1974 after reading about the high rate of choking deaths in restaurants.
McDonald's
The McDonald's franchise owner died at 98 this week.
Obituaries
Co-founder of startup Sling Media with his brother, where they developed TV tech innovation Slingbox, among others.
Obituaries
Silicon Valley has lost one of its greats.
Obituaries
Grove's work and philosophy at Intel has become a blueprint for other startups.
Obituaries
He was considered the most successful music producer ever, cited in the Guinness Book of Records for having more than 50 number-one hit records over five decades in the United States and Britain alone.
Obituaries are a notice of a person’s death, which typically includes a brief biographical account and is published in a newspaper.
