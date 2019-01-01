My Queue

Obligaciones

¡No más juntas inútiles! Sigue estas reglas para tener reuniones efectivas
Juntas laborales

¡No más juntas inútiles! Sigue estas reglas para tener reuniones efectivas

Deja de perder tiempo valioso en tus reuniones laborales. Apunta estas claves para planearlas y maximizar la eficiencia de tu equipo.
Ceren Cubukcu | 2 min read
Aprende y aplica el arte de delegar

Aprende y aplica el arte de delegar

Comienza por identificar las tareas que sólo te quitan tiempo valioso y concentrarte en las actividades que más disfrutas.
Paula Andruss | 7 min read
Cómo no volverte completamente loco en el trabajo

Cómo no volverte completamente loco en el trabajo

Toma en cuenta estos consejos y mejora tu rutina diaria para volverte más productivo, eficiente y organizado.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
10 cosas que tienes que saber sobre el reparto de utilidades

10 cosas que tienes que saber sobre el reparto de utilidades

Si aún no sabes si tienes derecho a recibir esta prestación (si eres trabajador) o cómo se paga (si eres empresa), te compartimos algunas claves que te ayudarán a entender esta obligación.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 8 min read