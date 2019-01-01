My Queue

Obstacles

No, It's Not About the Journey
Strategic Vision

No, It's Not About the Journey

Completed to-do lists are necessary but not sufficient for getting your team where you need them to go. Giving them a vision of their destination is your job.
Bob Priest-Heck | 5 min read
2 Insights Entrepreneurs Can Take From Marty Crane and His Chair

2 Insights Entrepreneurs Can Take From Marty Crane and His Chair

That ugly, green recliner symbolizes the downsides of comfort, a reality entrepreneurs need to appreciate.
Allen Adamson | 3 min read
The Founder of This Website Is Begging People to Stop Using His Service

The Founder of This Website Is Begging People to Stop Using His Service

'Please stop buying this horrible glitter product,' the founder says. 'I'm sick of dealing with it.'
Taylor Lorenz | 2 min read
Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: 5 Ways to Deal With Hardship

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: 5 Ways to Deal With Hardship

Some of history's greatest leaders and inventors not only kept their cool under fire but used calamity to inspire success.
Ryan Holiday | 7 min read