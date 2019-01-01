There are no Videos in your queue.
Oceans
Climate Change
Are you a 'hero' leader? If so, what is your company doing about the potential catastrophe threatening our planet?
The creator of the megahit show proves that passion can take you far.
Finding alternatives to plastic packaging choking the oceans is good marketing and you'll be proud of having done it.
"We're building a living machine -- a biohybrid robot," project lead Victoria Webster said.
Ahoy, ocean adventure for all. Meet OpenROV Trident, the sea spelunking hobby bot of your Jacques Cousteau dreams.
Innovation
As carbon dioxide is burned to fuel our lives, a percentage of that carbon ends up in the world's oceans. The first step in fixing the problem is being able to accurately measure it. That's what Sunburst Sensors is doing.
Business Unusual
Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
Office Tech
A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Technology
Underwater robots give scientists and budding explorers a way to dive in.
Marketing
Scientists in Western Australia have outfitted more than 320 sharks with transmitters that trigger warning tweets when they arrive within one kilometer of popular beaches.
Ready For Anything
An aquatic exhibits designer crafts a plan to reinvigorate his state's marine life and fishing industry.
