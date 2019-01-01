Odd and Even

My Queue

Now Apps Come to the Rescue During Odd Even Rule in Delhi
Now Apps Come to the Rescue During Odd Even Rule in Delhi

Technology-backed apps are all set to further lend a helping hand to the common man once the formula swings back into action.
Kali Charan Shukla | 3 min read
5 startups who are resolving the odd-even debacle

India startups have come up with their own innovate ideas, apps and feature to make delhiites life simpler and hassle free.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read