odd news

'No Porn at Work,' and 16 Other Bizarre Goals People Committed to
Goals

'No Porn at Work,' and 16 Other Bizarre Goals People Committed to

Humans are strange beasts. The proof is in this bewildering list, courtesy of the goal-getters at motivational app StickK.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Seriously? Uber Driver Accused of Staging a Vomit Scene to Collect a Cleaning Fee.

The driver allegedly wanted $200 to clean up the mess.

The driver allegedly wanted $200 to clean up the mess.
Michal Addady | 2 min read
Plane Passenger Confuses Exit for Toilet, Receives Fine and Ban

The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines passenger said it was an honest mistake.

The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines passenger said it was an honest mistake.
Fred Imbert | 1 min read
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Why Google Might Be Getting Into the Teddy Bear Business

Imagine a Google-made stuffed robot listening, watching, sensing your every move.

Imagine a Google-made stuffed robot listening, watching, sensing your every move.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read