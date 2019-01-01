My Queue

odisha

Bio-Entrepreneurships and Bio-Startups in Odisha
Entrepreneurship

Bio-Entrepreneurships and Bio-Startups in Odisha

Bio-Ecosystem has been a recent scenario in Odisha, although biotech is a high growth national/international industry with various sub-sector businesses
Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, Dr Sumona Mishra, Dr Amiya Nayak | 6 min read
The Land of Temples Holds the Secret of Entrepreneurial Piety

The Land of Temples Holds the Secret of Entrepreneurial Piety

#IAmOdisha is not just a celebration of where we are today; it's a celebration of the future
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
How Social Ventures are Lighting up Remotest Corners of India

How Social Ventures are Lighting up Remotest Corners of India

Areas which are cordoned off from access to proper roads and electricity are the market for these start-ups
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read