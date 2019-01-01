There are no Videos in your queue.
Office Depot
Alibaba
The companies hope to win over American business owners with the convenience of a one stop shop, melding Alibaba's global platform with Office Depot's U.S. experience.
The decision comes three weeks after a U.S. federal judge ordered to halt the deal because of antitrust concerns.
The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
'The public ought to know that the government wanted Amazon to say some things that weren't true,' Emmet Sullivan said.
More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
This takes us one step closer to an office supply megastore.
Learn about the encouraging news for Open Internet advocates and why Beyonce is launching a food delivery service.
The combination of the office-supply giants should lead to greater savings, investors believe.
Starboard Value has written a letter to Staples urging it to merge with rival its big rival.
