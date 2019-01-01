My Queue

Office Depot

Alibaba's Opening an Online Store With Office Depot, as the 2 Companies Work to Beat Out Amazon
Alibaba

Alibaba's Opening an Online Store With Office Depot, as the 2 Companies Work to Beat Out Amazon

The companies hope to win over American business owners with the convenience of a one stop shop, melding Alibaba's global platform with Office Depot's U.S. experience.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Staples CEO to Step Down After Office Depot Deal Termination

Staples CEO to Step Down After Office Depot Deal Termination

The decision comes three weeks after a U.S. federal judge ordered to halt the deal because of antitrust concerns.
Reuters | 1 min read
How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger

How Staples Plans to Come Back After U.S. Killed Office Depot Merger

The office supplies giant is going after smaller companies.
Phil Wahba | 4 min read
U.S. Government Asked Amazon to Lie in Staples-Office Depot Merger Case, Judge Says

U.S. Government Asked Amazon to Lie in Staples-Office Depot Merger Case, Judge Says

'The public ought to know that the government wanted Amazon to say some things that weren't true,' Emmet Sullivan said.
Jen Wieczner | 3 min read
Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger

Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger

More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Phil Wahba | 3 min read

Office Depot Shareholders Agree to Staples $6.3 Billion Buyout Offer
Acquisitions

Office Depot Shareholders Agree to Staples $6.3 Billion Buyout Offer

This takes us one step closer to an office supply megastore.
Reuters | 1 min read
Uber's Unlikely Rival: Your Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Uber's Unlikely Rival: Your Weekly News Roundup

Learn about the encouraging news for Open Internet advocates and why Beyonce is launching a food delivery service.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Staples, Office Depot in Advanced Talks to Merge
Mergers

Staples, Office Depot in Advanced Talks to Merge

The combination of the office-supply giants should lead to greater savings, investors believe.
Reuters | 2 min read
Activist Investor Urges Staples to Merge With Office Depot
Mergers

Activist Investor Urges Staples to Merge With Office Depot

Starboard Value has written a letter to Staples urging it to merge with rival its big rival.
John Jannarone | 1 min read