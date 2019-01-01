My Queue

Office Etiquette

Nancy Pelosi Just Gave Joe Biden (and Every Man) Very Good Advice About Greeting Female Colleagues
Office Etiquette

Nancy Pelosi Just Gave Joe Biden (and Every Man) Very Good Advice About Greeting Female Colleagues

Skip the hug and get to the small talk.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
The Rules of Etiquette for Your Office Holiday Party

The Rules of Etiquette for Your Office Holiday Party

Follow these tips to avoid cringe-worthy moments at your next holiday party.
Glassdoor | 7 min read
Cynthia Nixon's Thermostat Request Is One Many Working Women Can Relate to

Cynthia Nixon's Thermostat Request Is One Many Working Women Can Relate to

The New York gubernatorial candidate's team asked that the room for tonight's debate against sitting governor Andrew Cuomo be set at 76 degrees.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
5 Phrases You Should Avoid Saying at Work

5 Phrases You Should Avoid Saying at Work

Approach work with a positive can-do attitude.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read
As Your Culture Goes, So Goes Your Company.

As Your Culture Goes, So Goes Your Company.

Society tolerates behaviors inimical to the wellbeing of your company.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Are Your Co-Workers Driving You to Quit?
Employee Morale

Are Your Co-Workers Driving You to Quit?

It's not just your boss who can drive you nuts. A host of factors can make co-workers unbearable.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
If You Think You're Overqualified for Your Job, It Could Ruin Your Career
Employee Morale

If You Think You're Overqualified for Your Job, It Could Ruin Your Career

Check yourself before you wreck yourself.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Handle a Hugger
Office Etiquette

Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Handle a Hugger

Negotiating personal space takes finesse when dealing with the overly affectionate.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work
Office Etiquette

Ask the Etiquette Expert: 8 Rules for Texting at Work

An employee vexed by a co-worker's texting needs to politely speak up or back off.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work
Personal Branding

A Dozen Ways You Don't Realize You Are Making a Bad Impression at Work

First impressions are important but so is the impression are making day after day with your team.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
8 Stupid Office Rules That Drive Everyone Crazy
Office Etiquette

8 Stupid Office Rules That Drive Everyone Crazy

When companies create ridiculous and demoralizing rules to halt the outlandish behavior of a few individuals, it's a management problem.
Travis Bradberry | 6 min read
5 Ways to Work With People Who Annoy You
Toxic People

5 Ways to Work With People Who Annoy You

Good manners, deep breaths and boundaries solve most problems happily enough.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
The Benefits of Crying at Work
Emotional Intelligence

The Benefits of Crying at Work

Tears often accompany an earnest show of emotion. It feels risky but is really very healthy.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
7 Ways to Regift Sincerely and Without Getting Caught
Etiquette

7 Ways to Regift Sincerely and Without Getting Caught

A recycled gift, selected with great care and given with a generous heart, will be received with a smile -- so long as only you know it's recycled.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
7 Ways to Navigate the Office Gift-Giving Minefield
Gift-giving

7 Ways to Navigate the Office Gift-Giving Minefield

Exchanging gifts with co-workers is a pleasant custom that many people find very stressful.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read