office layout

The Open-Office Concept Is Dead
Open Offfices

Meet its replacement.
Laura Entis | 12 min read
In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed

Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read