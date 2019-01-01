My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

office lease negotiation

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Green Business

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank

Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
Forget Silicon Valley: Build Your Business in the 'Burbs

Forget Silicon Valley: Build Your Business in the 'Burbs

Big cities are alluring, but many startups find favorable trade-offs in smaller communities.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
How This Company Is Helping Businesses Make the Most of Excess Office Space

How This Company Is Helping Businesses Make the Most of Excess Office Space

It took a few tries, but Mark Gilbreath has found a sweet spot with LiquidSpace.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Looking for Your Dream Office Space? Don't Go It Alone.

Looking for Your Dream Office Space? Don't Go It Alone.

A real estate executive makes a case for tapping into professional broker expertise.
Tucker Hughes | 5 min read
5 Keys in Negotiating an Office Lease

5 Keys in Negotiating an Office Lease

It's a tricky business to find the right commercial space and set up optimal terms of agreement. Here's how to skillfully navigate.
Susie Algard | 4 min read