Office Makeover

The final episode of this season of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to Abrams Artist Agency, where they collab with their friends Jade and Amanda to work around the "no paint allowed" rule to give their personal offices and the company green room impressive, modern makeovers.
Heading to a company with a name like "Lord Danger," Kate and Joey have their work cut out for them to give this next office a makeover that brings some productivity to this production team, and also emphasizes the unique, old school vibe of its employees!