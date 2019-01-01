My Queue

Office Makeover

No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover
Office Space

No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover

The final episode of this season of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to Abrams Artist Agency, where they collab with their friends Jade and Amanda to work around the "no paint allowed" rule to give their personal offices and the company green room impressive, modern makeovers.
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
Meh to Manly Office Makeover

Meh to Manly Office Makeover

Heading to a company with a name like "Lord Danger," Kate and Joey have their work cut out for them to give this next office a makeover that brings some productivity to this production team, and also emphasizes the unique, old school vibe of its employees!
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover

Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover

In this episode of Office Goals on the Road, Kate and Joey transform a storage room/ library into a perfect brainstorming space for the marketing of teaching accessories!
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
Office Goals on the Road: From Ugly to Organized

Office Goals on the Road: From Ugly to Organized

Mr. Kate goes green to give a matcha tea company an organization-centric office makeover!
Mr. Kate | 1 min read