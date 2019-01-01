My Queue

Office Party

How to Make 7 Awesome Holiday Cocktails (Video)
How to Make 7 Awesome Holiday Cocktails (Video)

Watch master mixologist Pam Wiznitzer sling drinks at the 'Entrepreneur' office party.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
The Yes, No and Maybe of Office Gift Giving

The Yes, No and Maybe of Office Gift Giving

To give or not to give? That is the question you should have answered by now.
Gary Beckstrand | 4 min read
8 Ways to Increase Holiday Cheers and Minimize January Jeers

8 Ways to Increase Holiday Cheers and Minimize January Jeers

Be inclusive, be respectful, and beware of the after party.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
7 Ways to Navigate the Office Gift-Giving Minefield

7 Ways to Navigate the Office Gift-Giving Minefield

Exchanging gifts with co-workers is a pleasant custom that many people find very stressful.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Don't Commit These 7 Party Fouls Inspired by 'Office Christmas Party'

Don't Commit These 7 Party Fouls Inspired by 'Office Christmas Party'

Seriously, don't do that.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read

Why Entrepreneurs Should Pop Champagne More Often
Why Entrepreneurs Should Pop Champagne More Often

Savoring success is healthy for company growth.
Jamie Hodari | 5 min read
This Startup Gets You Into Spaces That Instagram Dreams Are Made of
This Startup Gets You Into Spaces That Instagram Dreams Are Made of

Splacer is like Airbnb but for ultra hip event spaces, such as an abandoned church, urban greenhouse or prop studio.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Busts Some Rusty Moves to Pharrell's 'Happy'
Apple CEO Tim Cook Busts Some Rusty Moves to Pharrell's 'Happy'

Sometimes you just have to let it all out.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
8 Tips to Watch Your Waistline at the Office
8 Tips to Watch Your Waistline at the Office

Weight gain and health problems aren't inevitable consequences of cube life.
Natasha Withers | 3 min read
Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip
Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip

One-third of men admit to binge drinking while they are away on work trips. And that's just the percentage who 'fessed up.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice
Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice

With this slim smart wand in your drink, you could totally chill on the ice.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays
Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays

Stave off stress, boost sales and get into the holiday spirit. Here are twelve tips to get you through the season in one piece.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
The Office Holiday Party Is Back, and That's a Good Sign for the Economy
The Office Holiday Party Is Back, and That's a Good Sign for the Economy

Nine out of 10 companies plan to throw holiday parties in 2014, a survey shows, up from previous years.
John Kell | 2 min read
6 Tips for a Fun, Affordable Holiday Party
6 Tips for a Fun, Affordable Holiday Party

An end-of-year celebration can boost employees spirits and raise their morale for next year.
David Allerby | 4 min read
Crazy Office Celebrations: Your 10 Best Holiday Party Pictures
Crazy Office Celebrations: Your 10 Best Holiday Party Pictures

We asked you to send us great pictures from your outrageous office parties. These are the ones we liked best.
Jason Fell