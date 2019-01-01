There are no Videos in your queue.
Office Politics
Company Culture
Rather than wishing the game known as office politics didn't exist, change the game altogether.
As a college student, Haley Hoffman Smith founded a nonprofit, wrote a book and started another company. But when things turned sour with a business partner, she had to cut ties and start over.
Don't make a big deal out of isolated incidents but when you see a bad pattern emerging you have to speak up.
Be on the road with the boss means you're going places in the company, if you keep up the momentum.
More From This Topic
Closing Sales
Ego, hierarchy and company politics are common reasons people don't buy when it seems there is no reason they won't.
Office Politics
Workplaces are becoming more political, and that's never a good thing.
Office Politics
Everybody is aggravating to somebody some of the time. A jerk is aggravating to everybody all the time.
Survival Strategies
Mediocrity has its place. Where success and survival are synonyms, not dying is winning.
Job Titles
Just as the map is not the territory, the job title is not the job. Focus on the who, what, where and how of your job to discover its true value.
Office Culture
Stay above the fray of work conflicts with these strategies.
Conflict
What we stand for in the workplace largely determines our levels of success.
Office Politics
A company's early stages offer a golden opportunity to establish the values that will prevent discord down the road.
Office Politics
Sometimes, we care so deeply that we're willing to put our reputations on the line for what we feel in our hearts to be right.
Office Politics
Politics is simply the process, done well or poorly, of divvying up whatever there is too little of for everybody to have all they want.
