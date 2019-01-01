My Queue

Office Supplies

20 Things for Less Than $20 That Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Should Have
Office Supplies

You can afford success all day, every day, with these must-haves.
Entrepreneur Store | 5 min read
Post-it Will Introduce Extreme Notes, and It's a Textbook Lesson in How to Solve a Customer Problem

The handy yellow sticky note is getting an upgrade for non-office settings.
Liz Webber | 2 min read
4 Hot Los Angeles Retail Startups to Watch

Meet the talented dreamers, doers and makers heating up L.A.'s sizzling retail startup community.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read
Amazon's Business Marketplace Hits $1 Billion in Sales

The mega seller is now a significant player in a fragmented industry worth more than $8.2 trillion in the United States.
Reuters | 2 min read
8 Items You Need on Your Desk

These are the essentials.
Ceren Cubukcu | 3 min read

This B2B Franchisee and Former Baseball Manager Believes He Hit One Out of the Park
Franchise Players

Bill Papierniak was a minor league general manager in Richmond, Va. Today, the deals he's inking are with Cartridge World.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
This Office Product E-Tailer Combines New Technology With Old-School Customer Service
Office Supplies

OfficeZilla is stomping on its big box store competition.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Epson Is Creating a Printer That Won't Run Out of Ink for 3 Years
Printers

The EcoTank is reportedly launching in September.
Claire Groden | 1 min read
Office Depot Shareholders Agree to Staples $6.3 Billion Buyout Offer
Acquisitions

This takes us one step closer to an office supply megastore.
Reuters | 1 min read
Taking Aim at the Booming B2B Market, Amazon Launches Marketplace Strictly for U.S. Businesses
Amazon

The ecommerce giant is intensifying its quest for a piece of the flourishing nearly $8 trillion-dollar business-to-business sector.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Do Not Disturb: This Indicator Light Tells Co-Workers When You Can and Can't Talk
Office Etiquette

Because the old earbud trick doesn't always work.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Broken Tech: Should You Fix it or Replace it? (Infographic)
Technology

From bum smartphones to glitchy laptops and printers, which electronics are worth repairing and which should you replace? This easy visual guide will help you decide.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
UPS Stores In 24 States Hacked, Private Customer Data Possibly Exposed
Security

The shipping giant's retail franchise was hit by a malware attack, potentially jeopardizing customer's identifying and financial information. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
One World, One Font? Why Bic Wants Your One-of-a-Kind Handwriting.
Technology

The French pen maker is collecting handwriting from all over the planet to build a universal typeface. Here's how you can have a hand in the cool experiment.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Staples Rolls Out 3-D Printing Program
3-D Printing

Office supply store hopes to 'demystify' the technology for small business owners.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read