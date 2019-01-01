My Queue

Office Tech

4 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Shaping the Future for Businesses Big And Small
Artificial Intelligence

4 Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Shaping the Future for Businesses Big And Small

Harness the power of artificial intelligence and reap a competitive advantage.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
5 Ways to Create an Environmentally Friendly Office

5 Ways to Create an Environmentally Friendly Office

These actionable tips will bring you closer to a more mindful workplace that also saves you money.
Sophie Knowles | 5 min read
New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Microsoft Office remains very strong but is no longer dominant. Competitors are emerging.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Losing Employees to Competitors? Modern Workspaces Can Help You Keep Them.

Losing Employees to Competitors? Modern Workspaces Can Help You Keep Them.

Employees want tech in the office -- here's how to give it to them.
Scott Schoeneberger | 5 min read
25 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

25 Things at CES You'll Actually Want to Buy

Smart massage chairs, roll-up TVs and leather laptops: The world's biggest tech show is upon us.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business
Office Tech

Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business

Digital transformation offers something for every company -- although that something may be different in every case.
Rashan Dixon | 6 min read
Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies
Office Tech

Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies

Smart apps and machine learning can streamline crucial processes to efficiently grow your output.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company
Internet of Things

7 Novice Mistakes to Avoid When Adopting Smart Devices for Your Company

Many companies launch Internet of Things initiatives but few are successfully implemented.
Yoav Vilner | 7 min read
5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development
Ready For Anything

5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development

Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)
Computer monitors

Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)

Having more than one monitor or an ultra-wide display is the new norm; it also requires a lot less tabbing and scrolling.
James Parsons | 6 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ
Amazon

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's New HQ

Would you like to work in a tree house?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing
Office Tech

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing

Even the smallest businesses can benefit from readily available technology, so why won't they use it?
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Never Underestimate How Easy It Is to Screw Up When Deploying New Technology
Technology Solutions

Never Underestimate How Easy It Is to Screw Up When Deploying New Technology

Companies installing new technology platforms often experience waves of emotional turmoil from panic to overwhelm to futility. Keep your technology implementation process grounded to ensure success.
Guneet Bedi | 7 min read
How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Health and Productivity
Artificial Intelligence

How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Your Health and Productivity

For a healthy, happy office, artificial intelligence can be like a supportive big brother -- not just Big Brother.
Jake Croman | 8 min read
Do You Have Too Much Tech or Not Enough? 5 Ways to Find Out.
Technology

Do You Have Too Much Tech or Not Enough? 5 Ways to Find Out.

David Rabin breaks down how to find the right plan for your business.
David Rabin | 6 min read