Ofi

El emprendedor estadounidense que quiere dominar el e-commerce de oficinas en AL
Startup

De origen colombiano, Ofi es una empresa de e-commerce ofrece a oficinas de todos los tamaños; una plataforma que promete tener la cartera más grande de la región.
Nadia Luna | 6 min read