Oil
Yahoo!
As commodity markets continued dealing on Friday, traders were lamenting the imminent demise of the version of Yahoo Messenger that has been their main communication tool since the late 1990s.
Most of the announced job cuts were concentrated in the energy sector, which is reeling from low oil prices that have hurt profits.
Jordan Zimmerman of says lower oil prices translate into more spending money for consumers.
Aubrey McClendon died one day after the U.S. Department of Justice indicted him for allegedly violating antitrust laws by colluding to rig bids for oil and gas acreage.
As the company aims to double in size every five years, it offers team members increasingly lofty incentives.
More From This Topic
News and Trends
Cutting the budget by 25 percent will mean laying off 7,000 employees.
Pricing
Paying under $2 a gallon for gas? Ka-ching! But gasoline is not the only product that gets less expensive when the price of crude oil falls.
Flying
Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Legal Issues
The massive project -- which could have benefited businesses large and small and created thousands of jobs -- faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and politicians.
Franchise Players
Don Smith owns Valvoline franchises from coast to coast, with locations in 12 states with more than 1,000 employees.
Technology
A recent study revealed that a small, oil boom town in North Dakota fetches rents that are, on average, $2,400 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Technology
A consortium of sustainability researchers sponsored by Boeing, Honeywell and Etihad Airways has conducted promising research on shrub-like plants that could give the airline industry, among others, an alternative to oil.
Starting a Business
U.S. refineries are expanding their export terminals to keep up with strong demand for diesel and jet fuel.
