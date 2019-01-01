My Queue

Oil

Oil Traders Prepare to Bid Fond Farewell to Yahoo Messenger
Oil Traders Prepare to Bid Fond Farewell to Yahoo Messenger

As commodity markets continued dealing on Friday, traders were lamenting the imminent demise of the version of Yahoo Messenger that has been their main communication tool since the late 1990s.
Reuters | 3 min read
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise, and Planned Layoffs Surge

Most of the announced job cuts were concentrated in the energy sector, which is reeling from low oil prices that have hurt profits.
Reuters | 3 min read
Ad Exec Explains Why Low Oil Prices are Good for the Economy

Jordan Zimmerman of says lower oil prices translate into more spending money for consumers.
Tracy Byrnes | 1 min read
Co-founder of Chesapeake Energy Corp. Dies in Car Accident

Aubrey McClendon died one day after the U.S. Department of Justice indicted him for allegedly violating antitrust laws by colluding to rig bids for oil and gas acreage.
Reuters | 2 min read
Houston Energy Company Gives $100,000 Bonuses to Each of Its 1,381 Employees

As the company aims to double in size every five years, it offers team members increasingly lofty incentives.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Oil Prices Drop, Chevron Slashes 2016 Budget in Response
News and Trends

Cutting the budget by 25 percent will mean laying off 7,000 employees.
Reuters | 2 min read
The Other Products Falling Oil Prices Are Making Cheaper
Pricing

Paying under $2 a gallon for gas? Ka-ching! But gasoline is not the only product that gets less expensive when the price of crude oil falls.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Flying

Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Dies in U.S. Senate
Legal Issues

The massive project -- which could have benefited businesses large and small and created thousands of jobs -- faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and politicians.
Reuters | 4 min read
Franchise Players: How This Franchisee Runs 200 Oil Change Shops
Franchise Players

Don Smith owns Valvoline franchises from coast to coast, with locations in 12 states with more than 1,000 employees.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Priciest Rents in the U.S. Are Somewhere You've Probably Never Heard Of
Technology

A recent study revealed that a small, oil boom town in North Dakota fetches rents that are, on average, $2,400 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Could This Plant Shake Up the Biofuel Industry?
Technology

A consortium of sustainability researchers sponsored by Boeing, Honeywell and Etihad Airways has conducted promising research on shrub-like plants that could give the airline industry, among others, an alternative to oil.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
U.S. Becoming 'Refiner to the World' on Strong Diesel Demand
Starting a Business

U.S. refineries are expanding their export terminals to keep up with strong demand for diesel and jet fuel.
Patti Domm | 9 min read