Older Entrepreneurs

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
Bonnie Marcus | 7 min read
Something to Think About for the Coming New Year: You're Not Too Old to Be an Entrepreneur

Something to Think About for the Coming New Year: You're Not Too Old to Be an Entrepreneur

Worried that your graying hair is a sign that you've missed your chance? Don't fret -- you're not over the entrepreneurial hill yet.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
3 Reasons I'm Proud of My Age -- And Why I Think Other Women Should Be, Too

3 Reasons I'm Proud of My Age -- And Why I Think Other Women Should Be, Too

Are you not the best version of yourself you've ever been?
Jaleh Bisharat | 6 min read
How This Founder Uses Obstacles as Inspiration: 'I'm Making Lemonade'

How This Founder Uses Obstacles as Inspiration: 'I'm Making Lemonade'

Savitude founder and serial entrepreneur Camilla Olson talks about what it's like to be an older female entrepreneur, and how she leans on her mentor for support and to hear 'I'm not crazy.'
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read

More From This Topic

6 Globally Successful Female Entrepreneurs Who Started Out Late in Life

6 Globally Successful Female Entrepreneurs Who Started Out Late in Life

These supremely successful businesswomen prove that age really is just a number.
Peter Meinertzhagen | 4 min read
I Co-Founded a Silicon Valley Startup in My 50s. These Are All the Lessons That Brought Me to Where I Am.
Ready For Anything

I Co-Founded a Silicon Valley Startup in My 50s. These Are All the Lessons That Brought Me to Where I Am.

Older entrepreneurs know a lot about how business, culture and leadership work.
Jaleh Bisharat | 7 min read
Why It's Never Too Late to Start a Business
Older Entrepreneurs

Why It's Never Too Late to Start a Business

It takes courage to become an entrepreneur later in life, but it's worth it.
BizCast | 1 min read
5 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Didn't Start Until Their 30s
Older Entrepreneurs

5 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Didn't Start Until Their 30s

These five very successful individuals followed Sir Winston Churchill's advice to 'Never, never, never give up.'
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Why Baby Boomers Make the Perfect Freelancers
Freelancing

Why Baby Boomers Make the Perfect Freelancers

Older workers have a few qualities that work to their advantage.
Matthew Baker | 4 min read
Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think
Success

Gary Vaynerchuk: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't What You Think

There is no easy money. Remember that.
Jennifer Spencer | 8 min read
It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Passion
Finding Your Passion

It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Passion

Remember, business greats like Sam Walton and Colonel Harland Sanders were a lot older than 25 when they found success.
Lisa Promise | 6 min read
I'm in My 60s -- Proof That It's Never Too Late to Launch a Startup
Older Entrepreneurs

I'm in My 60s -- Proof That It's Never Too Late to Launch a Startup

Here are my five hard-earned lessons, which apply to every entrepreneur and work across all industries.
Thomas Knauff | 5 min read
Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule
Older Entrepreneurs

Mid-Life Founders Aren't the Exception, They're the Rule

The average age of a successful entrepreneur is 39
Jeff Harbach | 2 min read
How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage
Older Entrepreneurs

How Older Entrepreneurs Can Turn Age to Their Advantage

Nearly a quarter of new entrepreneurs are boomers aged 55 to 64. They have experience, financial stability and extensive networks.
Roger St. Pierre | 6 min read