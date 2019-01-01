There are no Videos in your queue.
Older Entrepreneurs
'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
Worried that your graying hair is a sign that you've missed your chance? Don't fret -- you're not over the entrepreneurial hill yet.
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Are you not the best version of yourself you've ever been?
Savitude founder and serial entrepreneur Camilla Olson talks about what it's like to be an older female entrepreneur, and how she leans on her mentor for support and to hear 'I'm not crazy.'
These supremely successful businesswomen prove that age really is just a number.
Ready For Anything
Older entrepreneurs know a lot about how business, culture and leadership work.
Older Entrepreneurs
It takes courage to become an entrepreneur later in life, but it's worth it.
Older Entrepreneurs
These five very successful individuals followed Sir Winston Churchill's advice to 'Never, never, never give up.'
Freelancing
Older workers have a few qualities that work to their advantage.
Success
There is no easy money. Remember that.
Finding Your Passion
Remember, business greats like Sam Walton and Colonel Harland Sanders were a lot older than 25 when they found success.
Older Entrepreneurs
Here are my five hard-earned lessons, which apply to every entrepreneur and work across all industries.
Older Entrepreneurs
Nearly a quarter of new entrepreneurs are boomers aged 55 to 64. They have experience, financial stability and extensive networks.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
