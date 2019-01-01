My Queue

Older Workers

The 3 Things Women Over 50 Can Do to Keep Their Jobs

'You went to school with Abe Lincoln, right?' an older woman exec was asked by a young colleague. Here's what she should have done in response.
Bonnie Marcus | 7 min read
The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder

Should you hire people into more junior roles than their last role? You can, but here are the potential pitfalls to consider.
George Deeb | 6 min read
Ageism Is Hurting Your Tech Company's Hiring More Than You Realize

Don't overlook candidates just because they have a few years of experience.
Kelly Kinnard | 7 min read
Millennials Can Bridge the Generation Gap With Boomers

A diverse workplace these days includes co-workers the age of your parents, or the age of your kids.
Brittany Larsen | 5 min read
This Startup Aims to Help Older Professionals Find Jobs

Tengia hopes to solve the problem of experienced individuals being overlooked because of their age.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read

There Are More Older Americans in the Workforce Than Ever Before, Pew Says
Older Workers

Instead of enjoying retirement, Americans 65 and older are increasingly participating in the labor force.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
3 Tips for a Millennial Manager Leading an Older Generation
Managing Employees

I'm 30 years younger than my average employee. We all get along just fine.
William Bauer | 4 min read
Midlife: Time for a New Start, Not a Crisis
Stress Management

If you've dropped a big chunk of your savings on an expensive car, had an affair and left your family or quit your job and ran off to a tropical island, you should have listened to your inner child.
Adam Markel | 5 min read
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Ready For Anything

Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
Gabriel Bristol | 5 min read
You Can Sidestep the Midlife Crisis By Taking the Midlife Leap Instead
Entrepreneurs

No sports car can take you back to your youth but you can leverage your unique past for a better future.
Christopher Hawker | 6 min read
The Benefits of Launching a Family Business in Your Golden Years
Older Entrepreneurs

Whether because of economic necessity or to satisfy a postponed desire, for some the best time to start a business is when they otherwise might retire.
Daphne Mallory | 4 min read
Success Can Come at Any Age. Just Look at These 6 Successful Entrepreneurs.
Ready For Anything

While much attention is thrown at the teen genius or the college dropout, it's important to remember that often the wiser among us can more easily navigate the road to success.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of Ageism
Older Workers

No matter how old you are, as long as your skills are relevant in today's workforce, you should be safe.
Deborah Mitchell | 3 min read
You're Never Too Old for an Internship
Internships

Whether you were recently let go from your job, or simply looking for a change, an internship later in life has three big benefits.
Deborah Mitchell | 4 min read
8 Mindset Shifts Needed to Go From Older Employee to 'Silverpreneur'
Older Workers

Stop holding yourself back by referring to what you used to do. Instead be open to embracing the new.
Maite Baron | 7 min read