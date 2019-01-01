There are no Videos in your queue.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
The chain is adding chicken parm and meatball breadstick sandwiches to the menu. And yes, they come with unlimited breadsticks.
With the snow storm come and gone, here's how some big brands capitalized on the weather.
Two months after Darden's dramatic board restructuring, Olive Garden beat analysts' expectations and reported its first positive same-store sales in more than a year.
Here's where to find food other than candy corn at a fiendishly good price this Halloween.
Starboard Value has successfully replaced the entire board of Darden Restaurants, parent company of Olive Garden, following months of dispute.
More From This Topic
Investors
The battle with activist investor Starboard Value LC will come to a boil at the company's annual meeting on Friday, where Darden is expected to at minimum lose control of its board.
Olive Garden
Starboard Value published a snarky, almost 300-page presentation telling Darden Restaurants how to mend the struggling Olive Garden brand.
Publicity Stunts
Looking to capitalize on America's appetite for all things 'endless,' the casual dining chain is selling $100 gift cards for seven weeks' worth of unlimited pasta, salad, bread and soda.
Darden
Clarence Otis announced his departure from the parent company of Olive Garden on the same day the company completed the sale of Red Lobster.
Red Lobster
Now that Golden Gate Capital has acquired Red Lobster from Darden Restaurants, the seafood chain is trying to emphasize its quality.
Red Lobster
Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Olive Garden
Yesterday, Olive Garden revealed a new logo and revamped restaurants. However, investors still want the chain to be cut off.
Restaurant Center
Olive Garden added 20 new items to its menu, as investors call for its parent company to shed the struggling chain.
Franchises
Darden Restaurants continues to struggle, cutting employees and dealing with investors who are challenging the company's decisions.
Franchises
As Red Lobster struggles, Darden is looking to sell or spin off the seafood restaurant to focus on more profitable up-and-coming chains.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
