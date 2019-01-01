My Queue

Olympics

Why Did This German Olympian Help Jesse Owens While Hitler Watched?
Competitors

When you care about your craft, you respect your peers.
Gene Marks | 3 min read
Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)

"We're not going to have clean water forever," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together."
Hayden Field | 1 min read
The Coolest Technology Athletes Used at the Olympics

From airbag vests to a VR training platform, these are the tech companies that caught my eye.
Jeremy Bloom | 5 min read
The Inspiring Stories of These Trailblazing, Triumphant U.S. Olympic Athletes Will Warm Your Heart

These athletes haven't let anything get in the way of participating in this year's games, from injuries to their very identities.
Lydia Belanger | 13 min read
The Biennial Cyber-Threat: How to Keep Your Company Safe During the Olympics

When your employees stream the Olympics, "downhill" events are no longer confined to skiing.
Jack Danahy | 6 min read

10 Jaw-Droppingly Awesome and Motivational Tweets From Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon
Olympics

The openly gay bronze medalist has described himself as 'America's sweetheart' after gaining attention for his funny and honest Twitter presence.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
5 Steps to Becoming an 'Olympic' Entrepreneur
Olympics

Champion swimmer Kate Ziegler, who's spent over half her life "pushing water aside," exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit to compete, and win.
Al Moffatt | 8 min read
The Top 15 Highest Paid Olympic Athletes
Olympics

These Olympic athletes all made a fortune branding themselves.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
How These 10 Companies Are Powering the Winter Olympics
Olympics

From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
How to Prep Your Business Like an Olympian
Olympics

Training for the Games is a lot like running a startup.
Jeremy Bloom | 5 min read
3 High Performance Tactics From an Olympian
Lessons

'Suiting Up Podcast' host Paul Rabil talks to an Olympic fencer about performance lessons, on and off the mat.
Paul Rabil | 5 min read
The 5 Principles I Used to Help Save the Olympics
Sports

How Mitt Romney and I helped guide the 2002 Winter Olympics through scandal and the worst terror attack in U.S. history.
Fraser Bullock | 6 min read
11 Sports Businesses Using Entrepreneurial Skills to Disrupt the Marketplace
Sports-Related Businesses

Sports are at the center of a vast array of businesses that use technology ingeniously to solve problems and boost their odds of success.
Tanner Simkins | 7 min read
Confidence Is the Game-Changer for Winning Big
Discipline

Build the confidence to win big with these three easy, but disciplined steps learned from athletes.
Kari Warberg Block | 6 min read
5 Takeaways From The 2016 Olympics for Business Owners
Business Ideas

Look to swimmer Ryan Lochte, for instance, for a lesson about fabricating the truth.
Shana Starr | 4 min read