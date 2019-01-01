There are no Videos in your queue.
Olympics
Competitors
When you care about your craft, you respect your peers.
"We're not going to have clean water forever," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together."
From airbag vests to a VR training platform, these are the tech companies that caught my eye.
These athletes haven't let anything get in the way of participating in this year's games, from injuries to their very identities.
When your employees stream the Olympics, "downhill" events are no longer confined to skiing.
More From This Topic
Olympics
The openly gay bronze medalist has described himself as 'America's sweetheart' after gaining attention for his funny and honest Twitter presence.
Olympics
Champion swimmer Kate Ziegler, who's spent over half her life "pushing water aside," exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit to compete, and win.
Olympics
These Olympic athletes all made a fortune branding themselves.
Olympics
From VR livestreams to 'snow camouflage,' technology will enhance athletes' performances and spectators' experiences.
Olympics
Training for the Games is a lot like running a startup.
Lessons
'Suiting Up Podcast' host Paul Rabil talks to an Olympic fencer about performance lessons, on and off the mat.
Sports
How Mitt Romney and I helped guide the 2002 Winter Olympics through scandal and the worst terror attack in U.S. history.
Sports-Related Businesses
Sports are at the center of a vast array of businesses that use technology ingeniously to solve problems and boost their odds of success.
Discipline
Build the confidence to win big with these three easy, but disciplined steps learned from athletes.
Business Ideas
Look to swimmer Ryan Lochte, for instance, for a lesson about fabricating the truth.
