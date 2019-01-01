My Queue

Omaha

Don't Brush Them Aside: Nebraska Cities Are Building Burgeoning Startup Communities
Startup Anywhere

Omaha and Lincoln may not be considered the typical entrepreneurial hubs but in the past few years, the Midwest cities have brought in millions for startups.
Ross Baird | 4 min read
Artopolis: The State of the Creative Nation

Arts entrepreneurs won't save the day for every city, but in some spots, they're the new oil (paint) barons.
Adam Davidson | 11 min read