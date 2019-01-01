My Queue

Oman

Oman Uses Fetchr's Tech To Digitize Its Postal Delivery Services
Logistics

Oman Uses Fetchr's Tech To Digitize Its Postal Delivery Services

Oman's National Post Company and fetchr are teaming up to offer solutions to transform traditional postal delivery with the Ersal app.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur's Conclave Will Scout For Promising Entrepreneurs In Oman

Entrepreneur's Conclave Will Scout For Promising Entrepreneurs In Oman

Themed "Dive Into Your Destiny," the event is structured in the form of a series of workshops. along with a physical outdoor activity that will aim to teach entrepreneurs to push their boundaries and meet challenges.
Sindhu Hariharan | 2 min read
Building An Ecosystem: Riyada Specialist Mentor Chris Broad On Oman's SME Sector

Building An Ecosystem: Riyada Specialist Mentor Chris Broad On Oman's SME Sector

"Oman needs a consolidation of the various SME initiatives as well as the development of incubation environments out of government and/or large corporate's CSR program oversight."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read