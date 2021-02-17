Profile Avatar
omnicanalidad
Retail
Cómo superar la tormenta perfecta que golpea a las tiendas físicas
Federico Brunet
Feb 17, 2021
·
7 min read
Retail
How to Overcome the Perfect Storm That Hits Physical Stores
Federico Brunet
Feb 17, 2021
·
6 min read
omnicanalidad
Cómo mejorar la relación con los clientes por medio de la omnicanalidad
NDS Labs
Feb 16, 2021
·
6 min read
omnicanalidad
How to Improve Customer Relationships Through Omnichannel
Omnichannel is more than just a trend.
NDS Labs
Feb 16, 2021
·
5 min read