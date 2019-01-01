My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

omnichannel retailing

Here's How Online Shopping Has Changed the Fundamentals of Fashion-Oriented Businesses
E-commerce

Here's How Online Shopping Has Changed the Fundamentals of Fashion-Oriented Businesses

The fashion market in India is currently pegged at $70 billion out of which online accounts for only 5per cent and by 2020, about $30bn of this market will be digitally influenced
Sanjeev Mukhija | 4 min read
Omnichannel or Multichannel: What's the Future of Retail in India?

Omnichannel or Multichannel: What's the Future of Retail in India?

Rapid digitization, mobile revolution, and e-commerce in India have come together to change the face of retail
KT Prasad | 5 min read
This Company is Bringing Men's Favorites Moleskine, Zippo and El Casco to India

This Company is Bringing Men's Favorites Moleskine, Zippo and El Casco to India

Men, are you wondering where to get Moleskine, Zippo and El Casco? Check out this venture
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
"We Can Breakeven Whenever We Want"

"We Can Breakeven Whenever We Want"

This India fashion retail startup is dauntless of any competition; says products greatly unique.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
#5 Things E-commerce Companies can Learn From Amazon's 'Click n Brick' Model

#5 Things E-commerce Companies can Learn From Amazon's 'Click n Brick' Model

Relaxation in FDI norms in e-commerce space is seemingly helping e-commerce giants in making the physical presence in country.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read