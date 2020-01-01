menu
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
search
person
insert_emoticon
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
clear
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Help Center
Entrepreneur Media Departments
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
omnivore
Funding
Omnivore, Nabventures Bet on Agri-IoT Startup Krishitantra
The company will use the USD 1 million seed capital to expand operations across India, reach lakhs of farmers and help them realize increased profitability and sustainability via improved soil health
Shipra Singh
|
2 min read