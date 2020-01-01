omnivore

Omnivore, Nabventures Bet on Agri-IoT Startup Krishitantra
Funding

The company will use the USD 1 million seed capital to expand operations across India, reach lakhs of farmers and help them realize increased profitability and sustainability via improved soil health
Shipra Singh | 2 min read