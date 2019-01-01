There are no Videos in your queue.
On-Demand
Business Model
From software that's free to virtual goods that cost real money, all the new models have their uses.
"Do-it-for-me" is the next evolution of the on-demand economy.
The chauffeur program will launch in select cities.
Glassdoor makes its predictions about the year ahead.
Many investors have lost faith in a sector that once seemed like the obvious extension of the success of ride-services juggernauts such as Uber.

Uber
Niche marketplaces are already following Uber's model. But that doesn't mean these companies shouldn't worry once Uber brings its vast resources and funding to their category.
Internet of Things
Here are three ways that, as an entrepreneur, you can jump into the hot, hot IoT.
Radicals & Visionaries
Jeremiah Green, CEO and co-founder of Eat Purely, notes how people are structuring their lives in new ways thanks to technology.
Sharing Economy
The Department of Commerce has hinted at regulations for on-demand businesses. Here's how to prepare.
Pivots
On the verge of bankruptcy, BloomThat realized that the on-demand model wasn't right for its floral delivery business. Here are four things it did to survive.
Inspiration
Los Angeles's first 'People Walker' earns $7 a mile making small talk.
On-Demand
On-demand platforms provide convenience for the client, with a high volume of jobs being sent to workers or small businesses.
Freelancers
More and more contract workers are demanding job benefits without being stripped of their flexibility.
Sharing Economy
Tap into the sharing economy for talent you couldn't otherwise afford. But make sure to approach this decentralized workforce correctly.
