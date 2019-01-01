Online Advertising

My Queue

3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism
3 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Massive Changes in Digital Journalism

Local journalism paid for a watchdog in every city council. Online journalism tells you what Trump tweeted this morning.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
This Suggestive Super Bowl Commercial Takes 'Food Porn' to a New Level

This Suggestive Super Bowl Commercial Takes 'Food Porn' to a New Level

With its first-ever ad for the Super Bowl, frozen food company Devour follows a man addicted to 'frozen food porn' and his frustrated wife.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How Companies Can Avoid Death by Rising Advertising Costs

How Companies Can Avoid Death by Rising Advertising Costs

Follow these three tips for cost-effective content marketing and social media strategies to stake your spot in the digital ad space and grow.
Luis Garcia | 6 min read
You Are Losing up to 70 Percent of Your Media-Buying Budget

You Are Losing up to 70 Percent of Your Media-Buying Budget

Hidden fees and charges are making holes in your advertising budget. Is there a way to avoid that?
Ivan Guzenko | 6 min read
A New Way to Examine and Tackle Mobile Ad Fraud

A New Way to Examine and Tackle Mobile Ad Fraud

Anti-fraud solutions will help to advance the entire mobile ad ecosystem.
Paul H. Müller | 7 min read

5 Reasons Why Businesses Should Invest in Google AdWords
5 Reasons Why Businesses Should Invest in Google AdWords

Bid strategically on keywords that can convert for your business.
Jason Parks | 6 min read
Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best
Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best

For decades the billboard and TV industries have tested markets in a way ecommerce entrepreneurs will find tells them a whole lot more.
Claude Denton | 6 min read
Consumers Don't Have an Attention Problem. It's Just That Your Advertising Isn't Very Good.
Consumers Don't Have an Attention Problem. It's Just That Your Advertising Isn't Very Good.

With so much media available to consume, quality matters more than ever for ads.
Brendan Gahan | 4 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
Harry Kabadaian | 6 min read
AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion
AT&T Acquires AppNexus for $1.6 Billion

Plus, PayPal launches a debit card for its mobile app Venmo, and an app that makes parents' lives easier raises $4 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
8 Key Questions to Ask Before Hiring a PPC Company
8 Key Questions to Ask Before Hiring a PPC Company

Make the right decision when it comes to the person managing your PPC campaign.
Jason Parks | 11 min read
Use This Google AdWords Hack to Lower Costs and Increase Leads
Use This Google AdWords Hack to Lower Costs and Increase Leads

Single Keyword Ad Groups (or SKAGs) are a beautiful thing and can drastically help improve your AdWords performance.
Jason Parks | 4 min read
9 Strategies for Memorable Advertising When Your Audience Is Chronically Distracted
9 Strategies for Memorable Advertising When Your Audience Is Chronically Distracted

Attention spans have never been shorter, and consumers never have had so many options. You need a smart strategy to rise above the noise.
Eran Halevy | 6 min read
13 Real Ways I Make Money Online
13 Real Ways I Make Money Online

Here's how you can make bank from the web.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
How to Boost In-Store Holiday Purchases With Paid Search
How to Boost In-Store Holiday Purchases With Paid Search

New research shows the importance of paid search for brick-and-mortar businesses.
Christi Olson | 5 min read