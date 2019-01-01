My Queue

Online Collaboration

5 Things to Have in Place Before Hiring Freelancers
Freelancers

5 Things to Have in Place Before Hiring Freelancers

Businesses need to do a little prep work for the relationship to succeed.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
4 Consumerization Trends That Are Changing Enterprise Software as We Know It

4 Consumerization Trends That Are Changing Enterprise Software as We Know It

Consumers are looking for seamless collaboration, easy knowledge sharing and a beautiful experience across every device.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
The Survival Guide to Co-Founders Living Far Apart

The Survival Guide to Co-Founders Living Far Apart

In this tale of two cities, the principals built a startup while living hundreds of miles away. Here are their insights.
JT Marino and Daehee Park | 4 min read
6 Keys to Developing Millennials Into Managers

6 Keys to Developing Millennials Into Managers

Yes, you can mentor and coach Generation Y employees to assume leadership roles.
Patrick Proctor | 5 min read
Review: Fuze Meeting

Review: Fuze Meeting

Our tech columnist explores the pros and cons of this low-cost web conferencing tool, which rivals GoToMeeting.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read