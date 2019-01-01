My Queue

online gaming

Digital Gaming and Stress-Management in Today's World
Stress Management

Digital gaming requires a lot of concentration and strategy based games enable users to formulate various propositions to solve different missions, complete tasks, craft a winning hand, achieve goals
Amin Rozani | 3 min read
Decoding the Present and Future of Online Gaming in India

A decade ago, who could have imagined that a market such as online gaming could exist and flourish?
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read
Online competitive games with Real Money Prizes: An Exciting Emerging Business in India

As the millennial mind seeks instant gratification in almost every act, these Real Money Games (RMGs) that offer prize money to the winners have witnessed huge demand and traction from the players
Harsha Sachdeva | 4 min read
Indian Gaming Market Growing, Yet to Become #1

The booming gaming space is looking at billion dollar markets and is heading towards being the leading player in the space
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
How Fantasy Gaming in India Transformed into a Business Giant

Live sports fantasy games are a great way to enhance the whole viewer experience of the sport, streaming right in front of an individual
Parth Sharma | 4 min read

5 Reasons to Invest in the Online Poker Gaming Industry
Gaming

Rising smartphone users created a stable marketplace for the mobile gaming sector, as users are constantly on the lookout for new forms of entertainment
Navkiran Singh | 4 min read
What Propelled the Online Gaming on Smartphones?
online gaming

Games have now turned living rooms into tennis courts and conference rooms into hard-core gaming centres
Ankur Gupta | 3 min read
How Online Gaming can Improve Your Entrepreneurial Skills
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship is a career that requires honing of one's skills, some online games can be effective tools in helping budding entrepreneurs enhance some key skills
Amin Rozani | 4 min read
How Technology Will Change the Future of Gaming Industry
Gaming

These technologies can be a real game changer for new generation gamers.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Online Gaming in India is Gearing up for A Paradigm Shift
online gaming

Google-KPMG report revealed that the online gaming industry in India is expected to grow to $1 billion from the current $360 million by 2021
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
#5 Psychological Benefits of Online Games
online gaming

Card games have long been identified as aids to improve the concentration and memory of players
Sachin Uppal | 4 min read
Online Card Gaming in India: Myths Versus Facts
online gaming

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has classified Rummy as a skill-based game, even when monetary stakes were involved
Bobby Garg | 5 min read
How Smartphones Are Promoting Online Gaming
Gaming

High internet penetration and digital payment practice have also acted as catalysts
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read