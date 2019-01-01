My Queue

Online Harrassment

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Makes It 'Super Easy' to Harass and Abuse Others
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Makes It 'Super Easy' to Harass and Abuse Others

He said if he could conceive of Twitter again, he wouldn't count people's 'likes.'
Aria Bendix | 3 min read
This AI Predicts Online Trolling Before It Happens

This AI Predicts Online Trolling Before It Happens

It's being used to weed out fake reviews, but could also help predict and curb online harassment.
S.C. Stuart | 4 min read
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Ordered to Jail Over Internet Harassment

'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Ordered to Jail Over Internet Harassment

The judge isn't a fan of trolling that includes threats.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend

At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend

The festival started with Inspirational keynotes, double rainbows and more.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
SXSW Apologizes for Canceling Two Gamer Panels, Will Create an Online Harassment Summit

SXSW Apologizes for Canceling Two Gamer Panels, Will Create an Online Harassment Summit

"We made a mistake," SXSW Interactive's director said on the decision to cancel the panels after threats of violence.
Laura Entis | 2 min read

More From This Topic

SXSW Festival Cancels Gamer Panels After Threats of Violence
SXSW Festival Cancels Gamer Panels After Threats of Violence

'Maintaining civil and respectful dialogue within the big tent is more important than any particular session,' the event's director said in a statement.
Laura Entis | 4 min read