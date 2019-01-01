Online Healthcare

My Queue

Women: The Future of A Tech-Driven Healthcare Industry In India
Women: The Future of A Tech-Driven Healthcare Industry In India

Using technology to engage more and more women in the industry is the way ahead
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
This Startup Aims to be the Slack of Healthcare

HealthJoy's communication platform uses artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to hold down healthcare costs.
Marsha Hunt | 7 min read
Online Health Care - Challenges Faced and How We Can Make a Win-win Situation

Health portals should keep provision for people to browse online with the assistance of quality doctors
Dr. Atish Laddad | 4 min read
Why Healthcare Industry Has Become Favorite Of Entrepreneurs

Healthcare have boomed over last few years, as evidence by number of funding deals.
Bamashish Paul | 4 min read
Launching Telehealth Benefits? Here's What You Need to Know

These new services can save you and your employees money, but be forewarned: They're limited.
Matt Straz | 4 min read

How This Startup is Beating the Ring of Diabetes
How This Startup is Beating the Ring of Diabetes

Aiming to make quality diabetes care simple, affordable and accessible.
Samiksha Jain | 5 min read
How Credihealth is solving real pain points in healthcare industry

The team aims to build a credible, transparent healthcare information system in India.
Entrepreneur India | 5 min read
Meena Ganesh led Portea Medical eyes expansion in India, Malaysia; bags funding from Accel, others

The company had earlier raised about $9 million in Series A funding from Accel, Qualcomm Ventures and Ventureast in Dec 2013.
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read
Click Labs backed Labstreet raises seed funding to expand footprint across 10 cities

Labstreet has tied up with more than 25 labs across Delhi NCR.
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read
How Lybrate is democratising healthcare in India

Lybrate's Health Feed, which offers health tips by doctors, is encouraging users to live healthy and fit.
Niharika Verma | 8 min read