Online Marketplace

How a Job Listing Earned This Jewelry Entrepreneur a Business Advisor -- and Friend

Stone and Strand founder Nadine McCarthy Kahane found a mentor so valuable, she brought her on as a formal advisor.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
From Beauty Exec to Founder of Hard-Cider Marketplace, This Entrepreneur Shares How She Transitioned Into a Highly Regulated Industry

Before Annie Bystryn created Cider In Love, she spent months learning about countless rules and laws that would govern her business.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How Online Marketplaces Are Changing the Face of Entrepreneurship

It's easier than ever to reach billions of potential customers -- but there are challenges.
Keith Smith | 4 min read
Why Freelancers Need to Charge Based on Value

It's perfectly fair to charge different customers different rates depending on the value they get from your work.
Matthew Baker | 4 min read
3 Major T's to Cross Before Starting Your Online Store

Building an online store is no mean feat. But it is not rocket science, either.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Niche marketing

2 Tech Trends That Will Help You Focus

Small businesses should take advantage of an online marketplace to sell niche products.
Karen Peacock | 5 min read
Amazon

7 Pitfalls to Avoid When Launching on Amazon (Infographic)

Your brand cannot afford to not be where shoppers are.
Tracey Wallace | 2 min read
Facebook

Facebook Opens Marketplace to Take on eBay and Craigslist

It will roll out in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand in the coming days.
Matt Brian | 2 min read
Starting a Business

How to Find the Perfect Niche

Know your industry. Jump in. Iterate.
Zach Cutler | 5 min read
Influencers

Influencer Marketing Tips From AT&T and Fullscreen's 'Hello Lab' Initiative

Who are the right influencers for my campaign, and for my company?
Murray Newlands | 3 min read
Amazon

Orders for Amazon's Home Services Have Grown 20 Percent Each Month

With more than 85 million U.S. customers, the company's local service marketplace has seen a healthy expansion.
Reuters | 2 min read
Online Marketplace

How This Company Is Profiting Giving Perks to Military Members and First-Responders

GovX's small customer base helped it cash in with investors.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
App Developers

Why Startups Shouldn't Rely Solely on Gig Marketplaces for Developers

Beware of potential problems with intellectual property and lack of development continuity.
Eugene Vyborov | 5 min read
Mobile Apps

10 Reasons Not to Build a Mobile App

Sure, you're smart, capable and love a challenge. But in a marketplace with three million competitors, you'd better think 10 times or more about entering it.
Malcolm Friedberg | 5 min read
Online Marketplace

4 Challenges That Marketplace Businesses Face, and How to Overcome Them

Ever hear of the 'chicken and egg' problem? Your marketplace business may be facing this challenge already.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read