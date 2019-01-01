Online payment

There are no Videos in your queue.
Mobile Payments
Paradoxically, it was the country's reluctance to adopt conventional banking that led to almost universal adoption of mobile payments.
Less than half of small businesses operate an ecommerce website, and few of those offer the purchase and payment features shoppers have come to expect.
Making payment easy for customers increases sales, encourages people to pay bills sooner and lowers your costs.
The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Of course payment processors drop shady businesses but lots of honest businesses are deemed too much trouble to bother with.
The safe movement of money across borders is having a revolutionary effect on how and where businesses operate.
Getting paid is fun but billing seldom is. Happily, there are many solutions every startup can afford.
There are many more viable options for taking online payments than the one everybody can name.
Online Marketing
Clinton vs. Trump is a proving ground for any number of strategies online marketers can adopt to increase conversions.
Wallets have become digital, freeing us from that heavy load in our pockets.
Blockchain
Blockchain is an anonymous peer-to-peer payment system that relies on secure cryptographic protocols.
Payments
As the use of paper checks grows increasingly archaic and inefficient, a fast-growing field of electronic payment options are battling for your business.
