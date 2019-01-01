Online Polls

My Queue

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch
Names

Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
Anmar Frangoul | 3 min read
Five Affordable Consumer Research Tools

Five Affordable Consumer Research Tools

Thanks to the Internet, small businesses can now survey consumers quickly and easily for opinions about new products and other marketing plans.
Susan Gunelius | 4 min read