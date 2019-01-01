There are no Videos in your queue.
Online Privacy
Facebook
'This isn't just about a few new features. This is a big change in how we're building these products and running our company,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says at F8.
Our personal data has become such a valuable asset that tech giants should be forced to use it fairly -- and deliver returns back to us
We cannot preserve the good things about the internet if all the bad things are left unchecked.
Here are three actions tech companies can take today.
European users can do it right now thanks to GDPR.
2 min read
Online Privacy
Facebook is only the first of a wave of artificial intelligence that will seek to manipulate us. To stop them, we need to stop them from sharing data.
Privacy Concerns
Countless people have lost their jobs due to easily-avoidable privacy mistakes.
Email
It's not easy to be anonymous on the internet. Here's how you can stay hidden even on email.
Online Privacy
Consumers have soured on the trade in their personal data. A few companies are carving out a niche by rejecting Orwellian practices.
Google
The process is pretty straightforward, but be prepared to buy two security keys if you don't already own them.
Online Privacy
The Department of Justice agrees to cease routinely demanding data companies not tell customers about search warrants.
Online Privacy
The correct privacy settings help deliver the information you wish to share to the intended audience.
Cyber Security
Forty-five percent of small business owners have been attacked -- without knowing.
Privacy Concerns
The FBI says sensors, microphones, cameras and other components in internet-connected toys 'could put the privacy and safety of children at risk.'
Passwords
Online privacy is a major concern today.
