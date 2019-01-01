My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Publishing

5 Tips for Starting Your Own Online Publishing Company
Online Publishing

5 Tips for Starting Your Own Online Publishing Company

With good content and the help of talented writers and artists, there is nothing stopping your blog from growing into a publishing empire.
Alice Goldstein | 5 min read
Being Daring And Disruptive Is How Great Pioneers Conquer Their Industry

Being Daring And Disruptive Is How Great Pioneers Conquer Their Industry

Every aspiring entrepreneur or pioneer has the power to leave an imprint on society and within their industry for future generations.
Federico Re | 4 min read
3 Simple Ways to Get an Editor's Attention

3 Simple Ways to Get an Editor's Attention

Contributed content is huge. Make sure your work stands out from the rest -- for all the right reasons.
Tyler Leslie | 4 min read
Self-Publishing: Think Before You Ink

Self-Publishing: Think Before You Ink

Before you decide how to market your masterpiece, weigh the pros and cons of traditional publishers.
Paul Ollinger | 5 min read
Why the Subscription Model for Ebooks Doesn't Work (at Least Not Yet)

Why the Subscription Model for Ebooks Doesn't Work (at Least Not Yet)

Keep the faith, though: Entrepreneurs are out there are working to solve the problems.
Jason Illian | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How the Publishing Industry Has Learned to Thrive With the Social Media Industry
Publishing

How the Publishing Industry Has Learned to Thrive With the Social Media Industry

Just a few years ago many observors speculated social media would displace publishing but the resilience of the industry shows content is king.
Joe Hyrkin | 3 min read
Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?
Books

Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?

Many entrepreneurs recognize that publishing a book can help drive business. But the decision about whether to publish on your own or try to get a deal with a mainstream publishing house depends on your business goals.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine
Publishing

Pointers for a Publisher Planning to Launch an Online Magazine

Poised to enter the business? Here's what you need to know before you make the leap.
Brian Barquilla | 5 min read