My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Returns

How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights
Predictive Analytics

How to Boost Customer Loyalty Using Analytics and Actionable Insights

Returns data offers companies priceless insights that improve the customer experience.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
Improve Management of Retail Returns for a Better Customer Experience

Improve Management of Retail Returns for a Better Customer Experience

Poor returns policies and cumbersome returns processes are a significant obstacle to future sales.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
This Surprising Customer Service Exchange Has Gone Viral

This Surprising Customer Service Exchange Has Gone Viral

When a Zulilly shopper wanted to return a winter coat, she got an answer she didn't expect.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Why It's Time for Retailers to Embrace Online Returns

Why It's Time for Retailers to Embrace Online Returns

Make sure you see a good return policy as a critical step, not an afterthought.
Chris Dunn | 6 min read
4 Things Shoppers Want in an Online Retailer's Return Policy (Infographic)

4 Things Shoppers Want in an Online Retailer's Return Policy (Infographic)

One way to give customers a special perk they will remember is to pay the return freight for undesired goods.
Harry Whitehouse | 4 min read