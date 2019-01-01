My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Security

Lax Online Security Can Destroy Your Brand Overnight
Cybersecurity

Lax Online Security Can Destroy Your Brand Overnight

Protecting your brand requires much more than picking a good password, though that is an important start.
Rehan Ijaz | 5 min read
4 Vital Cyber Security Measures Every Safety-Conscious Entrepreneur Needs to Take

4 Vital Cyber Security Measures Every Safety-Conscious Entrepreneur Needs to Take

It's a no-brainer that it's more cost effective to hire an expert than to recover from the damage a data breach may cause.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrate Your Site to HTTPS

A Step-by-Step Guide to Migrate Your Site to HTTPS

Switching out of HTTP is a smart security move as well as a stated Google-ranking factor.
Tony Messer | 8 min read
What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?

What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?

Small businesses can benefit from employee monitoring, in the right circumstance.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read
5 Ways to Keep Your Social Media Accounts Safe From Hackers

5 Ways to Keep Your Social Media Accounts Safe From Hackers

Taking even the most basic security steps makes it far less likely hackers will make the effort to break in.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read

More From This Topic

HTTP vs. HTTPS: What's the Difference and Why Should You Care?
Online Security

HTTP vs. HTTPS: What's the Difference and Why Should You Care?

The difference is that encrypted HTTPS is the basic price of security these days.
Tony Messer | 8 min read
5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks
Cybersecurity

5 Types of Employees Often Targeted By Phishing Attacks

Different kinds of phishing victims usually see different lures and techniques used to land them.
Jack Danahy | 6 min read
Who Watches the Watchmen?
Cloud Technology

Who Watches the Watchmen?

Agentless IT technology does its job without sticking around longer than it's needed.
Ashley Leonard | 4 min read
1 in 5 Companies Had a Security Breach, New Study Says
Cybersecurity

1 in 5 Companies Had a Security Breach, New Study Says

The most common factor to blame? Mobile devices.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
5 Steps to Securing Your Company Online From the Get Go
Security

5 Steps to Securing Your Company Online From the Get Go

Security isn't a separate aspect; it must be considered in the development of every process.
Brad Thies | 3 min read
5 Things You Do Everyday That Make You Vulnerable Online
Online Security

5 Things You Do Everyday That Make You Vulnerable Online

You could be putting your personal information at risk without even realizing it.
Emily Price | 7 min read
How to Create Security Awareness at Your Company
Cybersecurity

How to Create Security Awareness at Your Company

Set up a mock phishing email among your employees to see who takes the bait -- and who's the most gullible.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read