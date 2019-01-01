My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

online services

Digital Platforms Boosting the Tourism Sector
Tourism

Digital Platforms Boosting the Tourism Sector

"Swift, agile, and accurate," is the simplest three-word definition of digitalization which is redefining the businesses, and lifestyle of people around the globe
Nishant Jain | 4 min read
Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance

Merging Their Core Competencies with Binny Bansal's Expertise, This Startup Aims to Transform How India Buys Insurance

In an exclusive conversation with Entrepreneur India, Varun Dua, the MD and CEO of Acko General Insurance unveils the key that locked his partnership with Binny Bansal
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Upcoming Trends in the Beauty And Wellness Industry

Upcoming Trends in the Beauty And Wellness Industry

The Indian salon industry needs to adopt new measures to entice customers
BusinessEx Staff | 4 min read
This 19- Year-Old Indian Online Listing Portal Fears No New Kid On The Block

This 19- Year-Old Indian Online Listing Portal Fears No New Kid On The Block

The founder and ceo feels his competition is only with Google.
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read