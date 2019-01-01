My Queue

Online Tax Returns

This Fintech Company Will Ensure Your Easy Crossover to GST Regime
FinTech

"As per the new tax regime, where you have to file your returns every month, one cannot run on a process which is not automated"
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How In-depth Study of Income Tax Policy Helps in Swift Filing of IT Returns

A taxpayer, who keeps track of all policy updates, will know the visible changes in this year's ITR forms
Vikas Dahiya | 4 min read
#5 Points All Entrepreneurs Should Remember While Filing Taxes

In case a business has incurred losses, it's more important and beneficial to timely file tax returns.
Amit Bhargava | 3 min read
An Indian Startup That Has Wooed Both Sequoia Capital And Founders Fund

This startup has raised fund from the investors behind SpaceX, Spotify and Airbnb
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read