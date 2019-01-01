My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

online ticketing

Why There's Something Stale These Days About Event Ticketing
Ticketing

Why There's Something Stale These Days About Event Ticketing

Next time you're buying tix for that big concert, you'll probably notice all the things that are wrong.
Peter Daisyme | 8 min read
How This Travel Portal is Giving IRCTC a Tough Competition

How This Travel Portal is Giving IRCTC a Tough Competition

The travel portal claims to have twice as many monthly active users as any other train information app and even more users than IRCTC for that matter
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now

This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now

Hemrajani believes the next 4-5 years are going to see a massive inflection point of growth.
Aashika Jain | 5 min read