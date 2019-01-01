My Queue

Online to offline

Tech Startups

With Tech First Attitude, Lenskart is Looking to Invest in Early-stage Eye-tech Startups

In the last one year, Lenskart has invested in three such early-stage startups
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Technology's Daydream Is Becoming the Nightmare of Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Old-school retail has been slow to adapt online marketing but online retailers are quickly moving into physical stores.
Bill Green | 5 min read
Online to Offline - A Forced Category or a Product of Evolution?

Sadly, this is where the essence of innovation starts depleting in the ecosystem eventually proving it to be a bubble rather than being a self-evolving ecosystem.
Chinmay Bhatt | 4 min read