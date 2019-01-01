My Queue

online transactions

Impact of Technology on E-Commerce Industry
E-commerce

Impact of Technology on E-Commerce Industry

Technology is the root and base of E-commerce, right from its origin to each and every development that is happening on daily basis in the industry
Karthik Ramaiah | 4 min read
Technology in the Payments Space: Trends for 2019 and Beyond

Technology in the Payments Space: Trends for 2019 and Beyond

Digital payments are projected to contribute all of 15per cent to the country's GDP by the year 2020
Kumar Abhishek | 3 min read
The Anatomy of an Outage – How Software Performance Problems are Affecting the Digital World

The Anatomy of an Outage – How Software Performance Problems are Affecting the Digital World

AI is crucial to combat the problem as it can make the process of detecting and rectifying software performance problems much faster
Michael Allen | 4 min read
Are Sound-wave Enabled Transactions the Way Ahead for Digital Payments

Are Sound-wave Enabled Transactions the Way Ahead for Digital Payments

ToneTag is re-defining the cashless payments ecosystem by providing a cognitive energy experience to millions of users across the globe
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
HR Processes To Undergo A Radical Shift With Blockchain Technology

HR Processes To Undergo A Radical Shift With Blockchain Technology

With companies like Microsoft and Accenture keen to adopt Blockchain the process has become more streamlined
Prasad Rajappan | 4 min read

Banking is Dead… Long live Blockchain Banking!
Blockchain

Banking is Dead… Long live Blockchain Banking!

Banks can not afford increasing expenditure of the old technology anymore they will have to adapt to the change
Giri Devanur | 5 min read
#6 Reasons Why Online Travel Planning Is The Way Forward
Travel

#6 Reasons Why Online Travel Planning Is The Way Forward

Minimising the use of physical currency has further catapulted the growth of online portals at large
Vishal Kejariwal | 3 min read