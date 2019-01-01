My Queue

Online Writing

Is Your Content Flabby? Here's How to Trim Those Verbal Love Handles!
Writing

Is Your Content Flabby? Here's How to Trim Those Verbal Love Handles!

Your guiding principle should be to not write the way you -- or any of us -- talk.
David Loftus | 5 min read
Having Trouble Saying What You Want to Say? 7 Ways to Cut Your Twitter Characters.

Having Trouble Saying What You Want to Say? 7 Ways to Cut Your Twitter Characters.

Ever thought about contraction subtraction?
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
Medium Is the Solution If You Want to Blog Without Any Overhead

Medium Is the Solution If You Want to Blog Without Any Overhead

The service helps with hosting, design and building your audience. You're on your own for a steady stream of fresh ideas.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business

5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business

Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
Yatin Khulbe | 5 min read
How to Create a Lead Magnet That Attracts Visitors and Converts Customers

How to Create a Lead Magnet That Attracts Visitors and Converts Customers

No bait-and-switch here: Quality, relevant offers are the real way to get website users to opt in.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Things Editors Wish Writers Did More Often
Content Strategy

5 Things Editors Wish Writers Did More Often

Editors are generally overworked and underpaid. Start focusing on making their lives easier.
Tyler Leslie | 4 min read
4 Steps for Writing Long-Form Content
Content

4 Steps for Writing Long-Form Content

A blank page can be intimidating, but these steps will make mastering long-form content easier.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
8 Important Steps I Follow to Write a Book a Year
Writing a Book

8 Important Steps I Follow to Write a Book a Year

Are you harboring that big business idea? Then crank up your computer and get started.
Jeff Shore | 5 min read
4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers
Writing

4 Must-Haves for Headlines That Hook Readers

Without the right words, your blog posts, flyers and ads may go unnoticed.
Ann Handley | 2 min read
Learn to Write, for God's Sake
Writing

Learn to Write, for God's Sake

In this digital world, your reputation is based primarily on what and how you write. Unfortunately, your writing sucks.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
The Power of the Blog: 6 Days from Submit to Pickup Truck
Blogging

The Power of the Blog: 6 Days from Submit to Pickup Truck

My single blog post got a world-famous artist to remove a statue with a Jewish slur. How I did that has lessons for all bloggers.
Matt Sweetwood | 6 min read
9 'Cheats' to Make Your Content Go Viral
Online Writing

9 'Cheats' to Make Your Content Go Viral

These common formats can seriously increase your content's shareability.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
A Guide For Creating Consistently Great Content
Content Marketing

A Guide For Creating Consistently Great Content

Here's how you can develop a content marketing rhythm.
Brian Honigman | 9 min read
How to Write With Substance
Writing

How to Write With Substance

Making keystrokes matter has grown in importance as communication and the text that powers it become increasingly inseparable. This is an abridged guide to writing with clarity and substance.
Gregory Ciotti | 6 min read
The Results-Driven Approach to Blogging
Analytics

The Results-Driven Approach to Blogging

One of the keys to success is first understanding what success looks like.
Brian Honigman | 9 min read